Atlanta mayor issues letter on 'barbarism' of Memphis police beating, possible protests

The letter, by Mayor Andre Dickens, was sent around to city employees on Friday afternoon.

ATLANTA — In anticipation of a potential public outcry on Friday with the expected release of a video in the police beating that left a 29-year-old father dead, Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens issued a letter to city employees expressing his "heartache" at the "barbarism" that led to Tyre Nichols' death.

Five Memphis officers have been fired and charged with second-degree murder in the beating of Nichols.

In the letter obtained by 11Alive, Mayor Dickens said he had spoken to Memphis Mayor Jim Strickland and, "I believe that he and other city leaders are committed to justice and healing in their community."

The mayor also anticipated possible demonstrations in Atlanta - which saw protests turn chaotic downtown last weekend after the trooper shooting death of an environmental activist.

"We know from experience that videos like this can rightfully spark emotional responses. I am a firm proponent of full participation, community dialogue and peaceful demonstration. Atlanta is the Cradle of the Civil Rights Movement, and the City is working to ensure that anyone who is looking to o lift their voice in peaceful protest or demonstration in the days to come is able to do so safely," Dickens wrote. "That also means we are remaining vigilant for those who might try to use the cover of protected First Amendment activities to conduct illegal acts of violence and destruction, which we will not tolerate."

See the mayor's full letter below:

Full letter from Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens on death of Tyre Nichols

Like many of you, I have been following the news out of Memphis with great concern and heartache. From what we understand, the video that will be released this evening will show acts of barbarism by public safety personnel against Mr. Tyre Nichols, who ultimately died from his injuries.

I have spoken to Memphis Mayor Jim Strickland this week, and I believe that he and other city leaders are committed to justice and healing in their community. I am encouraged that the individuals who were involved in this attack have already been relieved of duty and are facing criminal charges for their actions.

We know from experience that videos like this can rightfully spark emotional responses. I am a firm proponent of full participation, community dialogue and peaceful demonstration. Atlanta is the Cradle of the Civil Rights Movement, and the City is working to ensure that anyone who is looking to lift their voice in peaceful protest or demonstration in the days to come is able to do so safely. That also means we are remaining vigilant for those who might try to use the cover of protected First Amendment activities to conduct illegal acts of violence and destruction, which we will not tolerate.