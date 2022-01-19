Atlanta mayor announces full transition team

The 40-person team consists of a diverse group of leaders who represent various industries and interests, the mayor's office said in a release. The team also has four subcommittees to support Dickens and his administration's priorities.

According to the mayor's office, the team includes three members of the LGTBQ community, five faith leaves, 10 corporate executives, eight small business owners, and 15 nonprofit leaders. The team is almost evenly split by race and gender, the mayor's office said.

“I appreciate the outpouring of support we’ve received from every corner of our city. In keeping with my commitment to draw circles, I've recruited a dynamic and diverse group to help move Atlanta forward,” Dickens said. “These leaders in technology and arts, sustainability and ethics are ready to help ensure that Atlanta continues to be one city with one bright future. This is just the first of many opportunities to engage with city leaders on the initiatives we are undertaking.”