Atlanta mayor announces full transition team

ATLANTA — Atlanta mayor Andre Dickens announced his full transition committee Wednesday afternoon.
The 40-person team consists of a diverse group of leaders who represent various industries and interests, the mayor's office said in a release. The team also has four subcommittees to support Dickens and his administration's priorities.
According to the mayor's office, the team includes three members of the LGTBQ community, five faith leaves, 10 corporate executives, eight small business owners, and 15 nonprofit leaders. The team is almost evenly split by race and gender, the mayor's office said.
“I appreciate the outpouring of support we’ve received from every corner of our city. In keeping with my commitment to draw circles, I've recruited a dynamic and diverse group to help move Atlanta forward,” Dickens said. “These leaders in technology and arts, sustainability and ethics are ready to help ensure that Atlanta continues to be one city with one bright future. This is just the first of many opportunities to engage with city leaders on the initiatives we are undertaking.”
Below is a full list of his transition committee members:
Honorary Chairs:
Dr. Brian Black, President, Georgia State University
Dr. Raphael Bostic, President and CEO, Atlanta Federal Reserve Bank of Atlanta
Dr. Lisa Herring, Superintendent, Atlanta Public Schools
Sam Massell, 53rd Mayor of Atlanta, Buckhead Coalition
Wendy Stewart, President Global Commercial Banking, Bank of America
Co-Chairs:
Howard Franklin, CEO, Ohio River South
Sharon Gay, Former Managing Partner, Dentons
Sub-Committees and Chairs:
Ethics: John Horn, Ethics, Former US Attorney, King & Spalding
Education & Youth: Jenifer Keenan, Former President, Va-Hi Civic Assn
Safe Streets: Anna Roach, Executive Director, ARC
Neighborhood Empowerment: Sarah Kirsch, Urban Land Institute/House ATL
Committee Members:
Leonard Adams, President and CEO, Quest Communities
Tangee Allen, Executive Director, Raising Expectations
Sofia Bork, Truist HOPE (Hispanic Organization Promoting Engagement)
Jay Carter, CEO, One Music Fest
Pedro Cherry, President, Atlanta Gas Light
Lisa Cunningham, Digital Content Manager, Black Women’s Health Imperative
Dr. Carlos del Rio, Emory University School of Medicine
Walt Deriso, SVP, Atlantic Capital Bank
Rev. Dr. William Flippin, Sr., Pastor, Greater Piney Grove Baptist Church
Barry Givens, Partner, Collab Capital
Eunice Glover, Chair, NPU-I and Atlanta Planning Advisory Board (APAB)
Jerry L. Gray, President, J.G. Consultants
Dr. LaKeysha “Key” Hallman, Founder and CEO, The Village Market
Terrance Herron, Senior Director of Government Affairs, Microsoft
Matthew Hicks, Chief Policy Officer and SVP, Grady Health System
Michael Hollingsworth, Managing Partner, Nelson Mullins Riley & Scarborough
John Horn, Former US Attorney, King & Spalding
Dr. Dan Immergluck, Professor, Urban Studies, Georgia State University
Jennifer Keenan, Attorney/Community Leader, Virginia-Highland Civic Assoc.
Veronica Maldanado-Torres, Pres. & CEO, GA Hispanic Chamber of Commerce
Minister Sharieff Muhammad, Minister, Nation of Islam
Blake Patton, Managing Director, Tech Square Ventures
Dr. Fahamu Pecou, Interdisciplinary Artist and Professor, Studio KAWO
Beatriz Perez, SVP, Sustainability & Strategic Partnerships, Coca-Cola
Norman Radow, CEO, The RADCO Companies
Anna Roach, Executive Director, Atlanta Regional Commission
Richard Rose, President, NAACP, Atlanta
Rebecca Serna, Executive Director, Bicycle Atlanta
Christie Sithiphone, National Assoc. of Asian American Professionals, Atlanta
Rev. Sean Smith, Pastor, New Horizon Baptist Church
Nathanial Smith, CEO, Partnership for Southern Equity
Larry Stewart, Commissioner, Atlanta Housing Commission
Fay Twersky, President & Director, The Arthur M. Blank Family Foundation
Stephen Valrie, Client Service Lead, Slalom Consulting
Zak Wallace, CEO, Local Green Atlanta
Dave Wilkinson, CEO, Atlanta Police Foundation
Sandra Lee Williams, Executive Director, North Georgia Labor Council