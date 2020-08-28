Mayor Bottoms issues an order to expand voting access

Bottoms issued the orders to expand how many hours off city employees can use to vote in the November election.

ATLANTA — Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms issued executive and administrative orders to make it easier for Atlanta residents and employees to vote in light of the challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Executive Order increased the amount of hours City of Atlanta employees are permitted to take off to vote in the Nov. 3 election and general election runoff, held Jan. 5, 2021 from two hours to four hours. The expansion to four hours also applies during the early voting periods for the general elections and general election run-off for federal offices.

“Regardless of party affiliation, all Atlanta residents deserve to not only cast their vote, but do so in a safe, open and accessible manner,” Mayor Bottoms said. “The dysfunction we saw across the state during the Primary was unacceptable. In 2020, we should be making it easier for people to exercise their Constitutional right to vote—because access to the polls is access to our democracy.”

Mayor @KeishaBottoms issues Orders expanding voter access to the polls and making it easier for Atlanta residents and employees to cast their vote in a safe, open and accessible manner. Learn more: https://t.co/rAoiphOVut pic.twitter.com/uV75SIYvgw — City of Atlanta, GA (@CityofAtlanta) August 28, 2020

Bottoms was an early Biden supporter and considered for a spot as his vice presidential running mate.