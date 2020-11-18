Watch live | Mayor Bottoms to hold briefing, press Q&A

ATLANTA — Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms will hold a virtual briefing and question-and-answer session with the press this morning.
The briefing will begin at 10 a.m. 11Alive will stream it here and on our YouTube channel.
The mayor has held a number of similar briefings over the past months, touching on a range of topics that have included the city's COVID-19 response and policing.
This will be Mayor Bottoms' first public briefing since the Nov. 3 election. It will come amid speculation that she is possibly being considered for a potential cabinet position in the Joe Biden administration, though she has so far declined to acknowledge those rumors.