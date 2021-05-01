Atlanta mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms releases plan to address violent crime in city

The plan will focus on supporting the Atlanta Police Department and reforming policing in the city.

ATLANTA — Atlanta city leaders are trying to come up with solutions to curb violent crimes after a spike in 2020.

Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms released the One Atlanta: One APD Immediate Action Plan to address violent crime in the city.

“The spike in violent crime in Atlanta and across the country must be addressed by both immediate and long-term actions,” Bottoms said in a news release. “The One Atlanta: One APD Immediate Action Plan will address crime, and also the systemic issues that lead to violence.”

The news release said the plan is the first step in a broader effort to focus on supporting the Atlanta Police Department and reforming policing in the city.

Here is what the plan includes:

Expand enforcement of nuisance properties



Focus additional resources and increase targeted enforcement on gangs and gun violence



Expand the Operation Shield camera network



Support neighborhood safety planning



Continue to focus on disrupting street racing and auto crimes



Explore a new Public Safety Training Academy



Improve APD recruiting and retention.

The news release said additional One Atlanta: One APD plans and actions will be released in the coming weeks.

Atlanta City councilman Dustin Hillis who serves over northwest Atlanta said the plan is a good start.

"There is more to come as far as I’m concerned," Hillis added.

Atlanta City Councilman Antonio Brown of District 3 said curbing crime in the city will take a community approach with more than one initiative.

“We all need to work together and figure it out and really work to do something that will work to address the systemic issues that we face in Atlanta," said Brown.

Brown, with the support of 10 other council members presented a piece of legislation on Monday focusing on public safety and wellness for residents and officers through the establishment of a separate agency.

The unveiling of the One Atlanta Plan comes just days after the Atlanta Police Department altered their no-chase policy.

The updated policy which went into effect on Dec. 30 says that an officer can only engage in a police pursuit when they believe the fleeing suspect has committed or attempted to commit a “forcible felony”.

The “forcible” felonies include:

Murder

Voluntary Manslaughter

Involuntary Manslaughter

Homicide by Vehicle in the 1st Degree

Armed Robbery

Hijacking a Motor Vehicle

Aggravated Assault

Kidnapping

Escape