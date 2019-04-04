ATLANTA — Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms is lending her support to former Vice President Joe Biden as he faces more allegations of “unwanted touching” and behavior toward women.

Biden spokesman Bill Russo blasted “right wing trolls” from the “dark recesses of the internet” on Monday for conflating images of Biden embracing women – including acquaintances, colleagues and friends.

The move comes after a second woman has accused Biden of acting inappropriately by allegedly touching her face with both hands and rubbing noses in 2009. Former Nevada politician Lucy Flores also wrote a magazine essay stating that Biden kissed the back of her head in 2014.

Mayor Bottoms tweeted her support for Biden on Wednesday, as Biden’s potential Democratic rivals for the 2020 presidential election, including Elizabeth Warren and Kristen Gillibrand, have openly questioned the actions of the politician.

“Everyone’s experience is their own. As for mine, I found my introduction and interaction with @JoeBiden to be genuine and endearing,” she tweeted.

The developments underscored the challenge facing Biden should he decide to seek the White House. Following historic wins in the 2018 midterms, Democratic politics is dominated by energy from women. The allegations could leave the 76-year-old Biden, long known for his affectionate mannerisms, appearing out of touch with the party as the Democratic presidential primary begins.

