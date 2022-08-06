Atlanta mayor announces $4,000 retention bonuses for officers, other police ranks

The bonuses come with a package of other pay supplements to city frontline workers.

ATLANTA — Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens announced Wednesday that the city's police officers and several other ranks within the Atlanta Police Department would be receiving a $4,000 retention bonus.

The bonuses come as part of a package of other pay supplements to city frontline workers.

In a release, the mayor's office outlined the following bonuses and pay policies:

$4,000 retention bonus to APD officers, investigators, sergeants, lieutenants

$1,000 retention bonus to APD captains, majors and chiefs

$1,000 in supplemental pay for city employees in fire, police, corrections and E911 who were employed with the city as of August 2021

Enhanced premium pay of $4.12 per hour over their base pay - up from $3.12 - for 1,500 city frontline employees including transportation, public works, parks & rec and others

Minimum base rate of $19.12 per hour for Department of Watershed Management frontline workers

2 percent cost-of-living increases across the board for police and frontline workers

According to Dickens' office, the money will come from reallocations of Atlanta's American Rescue Plan funds. The mayor also announced a planned raise for firefighters last week.

“Since my first day in office, I have prioritized supporting the women and men who serve our City residents,” Mayor Dickens said in a statement. “These pay increases are in recognition of the enormous dedication our police officers, firefighters and other frontline workers have shown to Atlanta.”