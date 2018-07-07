ATLANTA — After edited video surfaced online of a female protester seemingly get dragged across the pavement during an attempted arrest, police have released body cam from one of the officers involved in the clash.

The incident in question happened Tuesday night, when protestors from a group called All Out Atlanta marched as part of a rally against the Immigration and Customs Enforcement Agency, or ICE.

Dozens of readers and viewers shared the edited video with 11Alive showing a woman being dragged, but none of them showed what happened in the moments leading up to the confrontation. A clearer, second video from a source attending the event, also showed the arrests, but still not the moments leading up to them.

Spokesperson for the Atlanta Police department Carlos Campos told 11Alive a group of between 30 and 50 protestors began marching from Woodruff Park toward Centennial Olympic Park around 9:30 pm.

“As they marched, several wore masks, one kicked a patrol vehicle, several threw items at patrol vehicles and they refused to clear from the road after numerous orders to do so,” Campos said. “Protestors remained in the roadway and refused orders to clear the road. Once it became clear the protestors had no intention of complying with repeated lawful orders, officers moved in and took six protestors into custody for disorderly conduct, pedestrian in roadway and obstruction charges.”

Six people were arrested for protesting in the roadway and disorderly conduct. No one was hurt.

Campos described the group as “not lawful protestors expressing their freedom to assemble peaceably” but instead “become violent when asked to comply with the law.”

“This video has been conveniently edited to remove any depiction of the actions of those arrested for repeatedly ignoring lawful orders to get out of the street and acting violently toward police officers,” the spokesman, Carlos Campos, continued. “After repeatedly ignoring officers’ repeated requests to stay on the sidewalk during their protest, these individuals chose to become violent and scuffle with and obstruct officers attempting to make arrests."

So 11Alive asked to receive a copy of body camera footage recorded by the department's officers. The department did so, releasing a 6-minute video from one of the officer's perspectives.

The video shows the chaotic scene from a different perspective, one which appears to show the protesters scream loudly at police while officers jockey for control. At one point, a protester even seems to scream without provocation.

Officers then ask for the group to "keep it moving," while ushering them along the sidewalk. As they move along, some of the protesters can be heard asking for officers' badge numbers.

After a while the crowd disperses and police head back to their patrol cars.

(Click here to watch the full video. Warning, the video includes strong language.)

Meanwhile, the six protestors, Brandon Cosgrove, Rebecca Shenfeld, Travis Arnold, Frances Newton, Bethany Sumner and James Mitchell, have all been charged with pedestrian in the roadway and disorderly conduct.

