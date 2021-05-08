Democracy Class hopes to inspire next generation of Atlanta voters

Millions of teenagers will be eligible to vote in the next national election.

ATLANTA — Millions of teenagers will be eligible to vote in the next national election. A special group of them are using the time before going to the polls to educate themselves about democracy in America.

The Atlanta Public Schools students enrolled in Democracy class are passionate about the right to vote.

The idea is this group will pass what they learn to their friends and get them excited to show up at the polls once they're eligible.

The teens say they want adults to take them seriously.

"Just encourage us. Your grandchildren, your children will be the ones inhabiting this earth once you're gone. So just encourage them, educate them, teach them, take them to the polls with you," said 15-year-old Annie Ware.

Ware won't be old enough to vote until the Presidential Election in 2024, but that's not stopping her from helping others learn how.

"If I was old enough to vote, I would. But since I'm not, I think it's my job to make sure others vote," she said.

The Democracy Atlanta Class is taught by Rock the Vote and the New Georgia Project, nonpartisan nonprofits to engage people in voting.

Ware says learning about how long women and minorities were denied the right to vote has been emotional.

"Anger can be a good emotion, and it can be used in a positive way. That anger can motivate them," she added.

Carolyn DeWitt, the Executive Director of Rock the Vote, says she was excited to launch this new program in Atlanta.

"There's this misnomer that kids don't care. When in reality, this is an incredibly passionate generation. They just need the tools to participate in the process," she said. "We know that young people are the biggest influencers on other young people. So a big part of this is also creating those champions and trusted messengers."

DeWitt says she hopes the teens in this class will carry that message to their friends in the years to come.

"It's a habit, so you start a habit, and you grow into it. So if I start the process now, once I turn 18, it will be easier for me to vote," Ware explained.

The teens taking this brand new Democracy Class want voting to be just as exciting as attending a football game or soccer match -- that's why they're so excited the class will be going to Mercedes-Benz Stadium to learn about the process.

Seventeen-year-old Zakai Beck has thought and written a lot about his right to vote, even though he won't be eligible to until next year.

"A lot of people feel powerless because they don't know what to do or how to go about it if they don't have this information," he said. "If there's a cycle that we want to break, we want to show them the steps, what they want to do, what they need to do."

Beck says they've learned a lot about how groups of voters have been disenfranchised through the years.

DeWitt says getting kids involved in the process before they turn 18 is the best way to get them to turn up at the polls once they do.

"We do nothing in our society to really prepare 18-year-olds to become voters when they become eligible. So, Democracy Class aims to empower people," she said.

All Atlanta Public Schools students will be invited to a rally in the Home Depot Backyard on September 28 with live music, games, prizes, and voter education.