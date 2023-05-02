Resolution would make Atlanta hearings for owners of 'unfit' properties publicly televised

The In Rem Review Board reviews cases brought by the city's Bureau of Buildings.

ATLANTA — A resolution introduced at Monday's Atlanta City Council meeting would make the city's hearings for owners of property "determined to be unfit for human habitation or use" publicly televised.

The resolution was introduced by City Councilwoman Andrea L. Boone referred to the Public Safety and Legal Administration Committee.

It would add hearings by the city's In Rem Review Board televised on the Channel 26 public broadcasts (which are also streamed online). It specifies that any hearing that conflicts with another live broadcast would be "recorded and added to the archives for viewing by the public," as well.

The In Rem Review Board reviews cases brought by the city's Bureau of Buildings in which the property has been deemed unfit. It also "determines and notifies owners of problems in addition to suggesting corrective action."

“Transparency during these hearings is essential to promoting accountability,” Councilwoman Boone said in a statement. “This will make sure that everyone will be able to see this at work, which helps to add greater public trust to the process. This also helps in protecting the rights of those involved in the proceedings and helps to ensure fairness.”

The In Rem Review Board hearings are already open to the public at City Hall, just not broadcast.