As U.S. President Donald Trump prepared to make his first veto since taking office, Sheriff Carlton Speed headed to Washington D.C. to stand behind him.

Trump’s veto happened Friday after the GOP-controlled Senate voted 59-41 on Thursday to revoke his national emergency declaration at the Southern U.S. border that he announced in February. Georgia Senators David Perdue and Johnny Isakson both voted against the Democrats’ resolution of disapproval.

Speed shared a plane selfie Friday morning on the Banks County Sheriff Facebook page as he headed to Washington D.C.

“Breaking News!! Sheriff Speed is once again heading to Washington and representing Banks County at the Oval Office. He was contacted yesterday by the National Sheriff’s Association to personally stand with President Trump as he Vetoes the Congressional measure to overturn his National Emergency declaration at the Southern border. Follow our page today as we mark this historic event.”

Later in the day, Speed joined dozens of other sheriffs from border states as Trump signed the emergency declaration.

President Donald J. Trump signs the first veto of his presidency Friday, March 15, 2019, in the Oval Office of the White House to strike down legislation to halt his Executive Order declaring a National Emergency along the southern border of the United States.

Speed has stood behind Trump before for several big events. He and several other sheriffs from across the nation met with Trump in February to discuss criminal justice issues and stood behind him as he announced plans to beef up security on the Southern border.