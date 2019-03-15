As U.S. President Donald Trump prepares to make his first veto since taking office, Sheriff Carlton Speed is heading to Washington D.C. to stand behind him.

Trump’s veto is expected after the GOP-controlled Senate voted 59-41 on Thursday to revoke his national emergency declaration at the Southern U.S. border that he announced in February. Georgia Senators David Perdue and Johnny Isakson both voted against the Democrats’ resolution of disapproval.

Speed shared a plane selfie Friday morning on the Banks County Sheriff Facebook page as he headed to Washington D.C.

“Breaking News!! Sheriff Speed is once again heading to Washington and representing Banks County at the Oval Office. He was contacted yesterday by the National Sheriff’s Association to personally stand with President Trump as he Vetoes the Congressional measure to overturn his National Emergency declaration at the Southern border. Follow our page today as we mark this historic event.”

Trump nor the White House have given specifics about when he is expected to issue the veto, but he tweeted “VETO!” after the Senate vote.

Speed has stood behind Trump before for several big events. He and several other sheriffs from across the nation met with Trump in February to discuss criminal justice issues and stood behind him as he announced plans to beef up security on the Southern border.