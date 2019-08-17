ATLANTA — Atlanta is at the center of the 2020 race. Democratic presidential hopefuls made stops at the Young Leaders Conference at the Georgia International Convention Center.

Yesterday, Sen. Corey Booker, Mayor Pete Buttigieg and former United States Secretary of Housing and Urban Development Julian Castro spoke at the event.

“We back,” the emcee said to the crowd.

Today, it was Senators Bernie Sanders and Elizabeth Warren taking center stage to a room full of mostly African American millennials making their case for the nation’s top job.

“We can transform this country into a nation of economic, social, racial and environmental justice,” Sanders said.

Both tapped into issues regarding racial injustices, health care and gun violence.

“It’s a hard fight and it feels like we fight in vain,” Warren said. “But we do not. This is a righteous fight. This is a righteous fight. This is a righteous fight.”

According to an NBC News poll, black voters could close the gap on where candidates currently stand.

This is not Sanders and Warren’s fist time in the metro Atlanta area this year.

Warren held her first Georgia rally back in February at Central Gwinnett High School in Lawrenceville. While Sanders made surprise campaign stops at two churches in Atlanta in May.

In most recent polls, Sanders and Warren have been jockeying for second place in the Democratic primary race behind Joe Biden.

Both candidates know that Georgia could play a key role in the Democratic primaries which is set for March 24.

“I want to see something real happen,” Warren told the crowd.

Sanders added: “We are about transforming this nation.”

