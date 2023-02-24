Douglas County officials indicted in bid rigging scheme

Inside the Douglas County Courthouse, prosecutors and state attorneys spent Friday morning presenting their case to a grand jury— which returned the indictments.

Example video title will go here for this video

DOUGLASVILLE, Ga. — A grand jury returned indictments Friday against two of Douglas County’s elected county commissioners – plus the elected tax commissioner. Two others connected to the case were also indicted, according to the state's attorney general office.

In 2018, Douglas County commissioners took bids to clean the auto tag office building used by Douglas County Tax Commissioner Greg Baker. The county awarded the bid to a janitorial service called S&A Express.

But now, a grand jury said there’s evidence the contract was awarded after three elected officials rigged the bidding process.

Inside the Douglas County Courthouse, prosecutors and state attorneys spent Friday morning presenting their case to a grand jury—which returned the indictments around midday.

The grand jury accuses Baker – plus county commissioner Henry Mitchell III and county commission chairman Romona Jackson Jones of conspiracy to rig the janitorial contract.

It says, “the accused, after reviewing the bids, caused S&A Express’ bid to be exactly the same as the lowest bid” submitted by other contractors. The indictment also accuses chairman Jones of lying to investigators when asked about when she signed the janitorial contract.