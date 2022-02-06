Georgia Republicans respond to President Biden's gun laws speech

While Biden and Dems push for tougher gun laws, here's what some Georgia Republicans have to say in response.

ATLANTA — President Joe Biden spoke to the nation Thursday night about gun violence, imploring Congress to take action following several mass shootings in the U.S.

If legislators fail to act, he warned, voters should use their “outrage” to turn it into a central issue in November’s midterm elections. He repeated calls to restore a ban on the sale of assault-style weapons and high-capacity magazines — and said if Congress won't embrace all of his proposals, it must at least find compromises.

The debate over gun laws has been an issue that continues to divide many legislators. Democrats are hoping Biden's remarks encourage the bipartisan talks and build pressure on the Republicans to strike an agreement.

While Biden and Dems push for tougher gun laws, here's what some Republicans have to say in response.

11Alive reached out to Georgia Republicans in the U.S. House to learn their stance on the matter following Biden's speech.

Rep. Barry Loudermilk

“Just doing something, as the President espoused this evening, is not the answer to the massive outbreak of violence we are experiencing across the country. The laws that he suggested that Congress pass will not curb the violence we are experiencing. Laws are only effective when people respect and obey them.

“Those that carry out these violent acts are already violating numerous state and federal laws; and the idea that suddenly they would abide by new laws is ridiculous and irresponsible. If laws banning the sale or possession of certain items were effective, we wouldn’t have an opioid epidemic in this country today.

“This President and the Democrat leadership in Congress are partly responsible for the outbreak of crime in this country, due to their war on law enforcement, attempts to defund the police, and putting into place some district attorneys that are sympathetic to criminals instead of victims.

“The most effective things we can do is to focus on advanced security measures for our schools, support mental health intervention, and give law enforcement the tools and training they needs to combat crime.” - Congressman Barry Loudermilk

Rep. Austin Scott