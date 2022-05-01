Biden, Harris to visit Atlanta next week

The trip is scheduled for Jan. 11.

ATLANTA — President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris will soon make a trip to Atlanta. Biden and Harris will be visiting the state's capital city on Jan. 11.

The White House said the two will speak about the "urgent need to pass legislation to protect the constitutional right to vote."

Other details about the trip were not released.

The topic of voting legislation is a familiar topic of debate for many Georgians. The state's elections and voting laws have been in the spotlight since the 2020 election cycle. There have even been court challenges of the state's controversial voting law, SB 202. Highlights from the bill that was signed in 2021 included requiring voters to use an ID to apply of absentee ballots, limiting the number of absentee drop boxes, and more.

The discussion on voting rights has gone beyond the state level. Just recently, Sen. Rev. Raphael Warnock made an impassioned plea to revive the prospects of two voting rights bills that stalled out in the U.S. Senate.