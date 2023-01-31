Southern leaders urge Biden to hold DNC in Atlanta

Among those who signed the letter were Stacey Abrams and Mayor Andre Dickens.

ATLANTA — Democratic leaders from across the south are urging President Joe Biden to hold the Democratic National Convention in Atlanta in 2024.

The petition was written in a letter to the president Monday stating, "Democratic turnout in the state of Georgia is the single greatest reason that you and Vice President Harris are in the White House today instead of Donald Trump and it is the single greatest reason why Democrats have maintained a majority in the United States Senate."

Those from Georgia who signed the letter include:

Former gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams

Former Governor Roy Barnes

U.S. Representative Sanford Bishop

Mayor Hardie Davis, Jr. of Augusta

Mayor Andre Dickens of Atlanta

Former Mayor Shirley Franklin of Atlanta

Mayor Kelly Girtz of Athens

Mayor Skip Henderson of Columbus

U.S. Representative Hank Johnson, Jr

U.S. Representative Lucy McBath

U.S. Senator Jon Ossoff

U.S. Representative David Scott

U.S. Senator Raphael Warnock

U.S. Representative Nikema Williams

In July, City of Atlanta officials said they had been informed Atlanta was among four finalists to be the host city for the 2024 convention.

If selected, the DNC would be held at State Farm Arena. Atlanta's mayor emphasized how the venue made history last presidential election.

"In 2020, we've highlighted this, that State Farm Arena was really used to be the largest, massive, early-voting precinct in the nation," he said. "Fifty-thousand people came here to cast their votes and of course, we know that election was decided by roughly 11,000 votes -- so this arena really made history."

Georgia, once reliably red, is now a pivotal swing state that Democrats have prioritized in order to expand their electoral map after President Joe Biden's close win in 2020.

Party conventions are held by Democrats and Republicans to nominate their presidential candidates bring with them a huge influx of politicians, activists, celebrities and political operatives to host cities. Dozens of speakers get slated across several nights of rallies and events, culminating with the official nomination of the party's candidate for president.

The last time the city hosted the DNC was in 1988, according to Mayor Dickens.