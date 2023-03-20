Brakes tapped on bill that would allow heavier 18-wheelers on Georgia roads

Lawmakers heard complaints that heavier trucks would require much more funding for road repairs – and lawmakers decided the complaints were valid.

ATLANTA — Georgia lawmakers tapped the brakes Monday afternoon on a bill that would allow heavier trucks on Georgia highways.

The bill is still out there, but was rewritten to take into consideration concerns raised by the state Department of Transportation.

Georgia lawmakers wanted to give truckers leeway to add four more tons to big rigs already carrying 80,000 pound loads. Business interests were behind the bill – who said it would help clear freight backlogs.

But lawmakers heard complaints that heavier trucks would require much more funding for road repairs – and lawmakers decided the complaints were valid.

"We think we need to have a serious conversation around infrastructure funding in the state. Georgia currently ranks sixth to last in infrastructure funding per road mile," said state Sen. Greg Dolezal (R-Cumming) during a Senate Transportation Committee meeting. "If we're going to move on truck weights, we need to protect the assets of the state as relates to road funding as well."

Dolezal said the new bill would still allow agricultural and timber loaded big rigs to carry larger loads – but only until July of next year.

The bill would also increase penalties for overweight trucks and allow local police to enforce weight violations; only state motor carrier police can enforce weight violations currently.

The idea is to take longer than the next few legislative days to come up with a bill that may be friendly to bigger trucks, but also pay for damage to roads and expansion projects necessary to accommodate Georgia's growth.

"It gives us time as a policy board together with our Department of Transportation and everyone in the industry to come together and solve a major problem we are facing in this country," said state Sen. Steve Gooch (R-Dahlonega).

Moments later, the Senate Transportation Committee approved the watered-down bill.