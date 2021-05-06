Bill signed allowing pay for college athletes

"College athletics are an essential part of the fabric of who we are as Georgians," Governor Kemp said. "It is well past time for college athletes to be fairly compensated for all that they do for our universities and our state. It is our hope that this bill will encourage more student athletes to come to Georgia to receive both a great education and the opportunity to compete at the highest level. As a diehard Georgia sports fan, I am so proud of the contributions that our student athletes have made to our great state and look forward to cheering them on as we fully re-open and return back to normal."