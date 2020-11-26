$1 billion worth of political advertising for Senate runoffs may face Georgians

The ads run on TV, social media – wherever politicians think they can find the eyeballs of Georgia voters .

ATLANTA — Georgia voters may become the targets of $1 billion worth of political advertising by the time votes are counted in the U.S. Senate runoffs.

The site, Open Secrets, said a U.S. Senate race in South Carolina was this year’s most expensive at $180 million. Georgia's runoffs are on track to blow that away.

The ads run on TV, social media – wherever politicians think they can find the eyeballs of Georgia voters.

A site that tracks some of the spending, an industry magazine called Ad Age, writes that political candidates and their backers have already committed $272 million to advertising in the two U.S. Senate runoffs.

The magazine calls it “insane,” “astonishing” and “let’s just say it – disturbing.”

However, Democratic consultant Tharon Johnson calls it pretty predictable.

"It's highly feasible when it’s all said and done, on January 5 you could see $1 billion spent in Georgia," Johnson said.

Ad Age said Republicans, including political action committees, have spent $168.5 million and Democrats $102.5 million.

Keep up that pace through the 41 days until the January runoff – and Georgia would have the honor and privilege of absorbing some $1.04 billion worth of political advertising for the two senate runoffs combined.

It’s happening – as Republican senators Kelly Loeffler and David Perdue like to tell supporters – because “all eyes are on Georgia.” If the Democrats Raphael Warnock and Jon Ossoff can beat them, the senate would flip from Republican control. It’s a national contest, with national donors, focused on the ballots and eyeballs of Georgia voters.