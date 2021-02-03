Gwinnett County's diverse representation | The trend of Black women winning elected positions

Within the last few years, more than 20 Black women have been elected into leadership positions in Gwinnett in various city, county, and legislative roles.

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — The demographic and political landscape of Gwinnett County has been transforming over the years. 11Alive has learned that African-American women have been increasingly stepping into leadership roles in the changing county.

Nicole Love Hendrickson, a newly-elected chairwoman in Gwinnett County, said she did not run for office to make history, but to be part of a larger solution.

“It was the right time in our county. We were going through major transitions with demographics both politically and ethnically. I felt like it was my obligation to step up and address those issues as a Black woman. And also, as a person who can speak to representation of all voices,” Hendrickson said.

Hendrickson said Black women make up the third largest voting block in the county. She added that she was inspired by Stacey Abrams to run for office.

“She inspired a whole generation of people to move towards taking the front seat and being empowered to step up. To be an advocate. Be a voice. And have a seat at the table,” Hendrickson said.

John Eaves, political science professor at Spelman College, and former Fulton chairman, said Gwinnett’s representation reflects the county’s transformation over the years.

“You’ve certainly have had a changing demographics in terms of voters,” Eaves said.

Eaves added that Gwinnett County could be an indication of the expanding Black Mecca. This has been a term used to describe Atlanta, with a trend of black mayoral leadership since 1974, and a strong black leadership.