Gwinnett County's diverse representation | The trend of Black women winning elected positions

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — The demographic and political landscape of Gwinnett County has been transforming over the years. 11Alive has learned that African-American women have been increasingly stepping into leadership roles in the changing county.

Nicole Love Hendrickson, a newly-elected chairwoman in Gwinnett County, said she did not run for office to make history, but to be part of a larger solution.

Within the last few years, Hendrickson said more than 20 women have been elected into leadership positions in Gwinnett in various city, county, and legislative roles.

“It was the right time in our county. We were going through major transitions with demographics both politically and ethnically. I felt like it was my obligation to step up and address those issues as a Black woman. And also, as a person who can speak to representation of all voices,” Hendrickson said.

Hendrickson said Black women make up the third largest voting block in the county. She added that she was inspired by Stacey Abrams to run for office.

RELATED: How Stacey Abrams helped pave the way for Georgia's U.S. Senate wins

Credit: Gwinnett County Board of Commissioners website
Chairwoman, Gwinnett County Board of Commissioners Nicole Love Hendrickson

“She inspired a whole generation of people to move towards taking the front seat and being empowered to step up. To be an advocate. Be a voice. And have a seat at the table,” Hendrickson said.

John Eaves, political science professor at Spelman College, and former Fulton chairman, said Gwinnett’s representation reflects the county’s transformation over the years.

 “You’ve certainly have had a changing demographics in terms of voters,” Eaves said.

Eaves added that Gwinnett County could be an indication of the expanding Black Mecca. This has been a term used to describe Atlanta, with a trend of black mayoral leadership since 1974, and a strong black leadership.

“Without question, that is the untold story. Now the mecca is really a region. It has the highest percentages in actual raw numbers of black elected officials in anywhere in the country,” Eaves said.

