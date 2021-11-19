Keisha Lance Bottoms announces who she is endorsing to be Atlanta's next mayor

Early voting started Nov. 17 and will run until Nov. 24 for big races in Atlanta.

ATLANTA — Atlanta mayoral candidate Andre Dickens received a major endorsement Friday evening from the city's current mayor.

Keisha Lance Bottoms made the announcement on her Twitter page, stating "Andre has an extraordinary ability to inspire and bring our city together. I sincerely believe that he will be a mayor of whom my children can be proud."

Early voting started Nov. 17 and will run until Nov. 24 for big races in Atlanta. The Atlanta Mayor race is the most high-profile of them all with Felicia Moore and Dickens vying for Bottoms' seat.

Dickens is a member of the City Council who, as an at-large councilman, has won two citywide races since 2013. Meanwhile, Moore has two decades on the Atlanta City Council representing much of the Westside and northwest corner of Atlanta in District 9.

Moore emerged as the clear leader in the initial election and advanced on election night. Two days later, the Associated Press said councilmember Andre Dickens clinched the second spot.