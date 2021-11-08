Raffensperger pushes again for state constitutional amendment to make it so only citizens can vote

A press conference was held at 10 a.m. at the Capitol.

Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger is holding a press conference at 10 a.m. today to express his "support of an amendment to the Georgia constitution limiting participation in state and local elections to American citizens," according to a release.

The secretary held a similar press conference last month, saying, "There's one thing that should be noncontroversial and that is that only American citizens should be voting in our election."

To change the Georgia Constitution, the General Assembly must pass an amendment in the House and Senate by two-thirds majority, and then it must be approved by voters in a statewide election.