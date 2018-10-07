After President Trump announced Brett Kavanaugh would replace retired Supreme Court Justice, Georgia's Republican Senators were quick to support the president's decision.

“I congratulate Judge Kavanaugh, who is a talented and experienced jurist, on his nomination to our nation’s highest court. I firmly believe that justices who understand and apply the law based on the U.S. Constitution, and not on their own personal political views, should fill seats on our Supreme Court," said Sen. Johnny Isakson in a statement.

Sen. David Perdue echoed those sentiments, saying, "President Trump has again fulfilled his promise to the American people and put forward an outstanding nominee to serve on the United States Supreme Court."

Kavanaugh, 53, has been serving on the U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit. He also served as a law clerk to Kennedy alongside Associate Justice Neil Gorsuch, who was named to the high court in 2017.

In the officials White House statement, the administration said Kavanaugh "has earned a reputation as a brilliant jurist with impeccable legal credentials, and he is universally respected for his intellect, as well as his ability to persuade and build consensus."

In the coming days, he’s expected to meet with senators door-to-door in campaign-style sessions ahead of the confirmation hearings.

