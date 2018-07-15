Brian Kemp and Casey Cagle are entering the final days of a particularly brutal runoff, in which both men are seeking the GOP nomination in the nation's most watched governor's race.

On Saturday, Kemp held a huge campaign rally on his farm in Athens, while Cagle and incoming NRA president Lt. Col. Oliver North appeared in three rallies across the state.

Cagle and Kemp face each other in a July 24 runoff to determine who will face Democrat Stacey Abrams this fall.

For the last two months, Abrams has been raising money for the Nov. 6 race. Abrams defeated Stacey Evans in the May 22 Democrat primary, becoming the nation's first-ever African-American gubernatorial nominee from either party.

Cagle and Kemp finished first and second, respectively, in the GOP primary. Cagle has been the race's fundraising leader by far, but a recent independent poll showed the race in virtual tie.

