Brian Kemp, his shotgun and a young man named Jake are back in a new TV ad as part of a recent, $1 million advertising campaign he hopes will carry him to victory in the GOP's brutal gubernatorial runoff.

Kemp is facing Lt. Gov. Casey Cagle to determine who will face Democrat Stacey Abrams this fall in Georgia's nationally watched governor's race.

Kemp came under fire earlier this year for a controversial TV in which Kemp cleans a shotgun alongside Jake, who is identified as a young man wanting to date one of Kemp’s daughters.

The ad implies that Kemp is menacing the young man with the weapon, and appears to be a tongue-in-cheek effort to bolster Kemp's credentials as a gun rights advocate.

The new ad is much more relaxed, with Kemp saying Cagle is attacking him because, according to Jake, "you're a proud, hard-core Trump conservative" and because "Cagle is in a major corruption scandal and dropping like a rock in the polls."

Kemp's first ad continues to draw ire from Democrats. On Thursday, Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms took a jab at Cagle while talking about her executive order prohibiting the city jail from housing any new ICE detainees.

"I don’t take advice from people who hold shotguns at children," said Bottoms. Both Kemp and Cagle are strong supporters of tough illegal immigration laws and penalties.

READ | On immigration, Bottoms says she doesn't 'take advice from people who hold shotguns at children'

Cagle, meanwhile, continues to tout an extensive network of locally elected officials and law enforcement personnel who have endorsed him. Cagle is holding a business roundtable with executive and former presidential candidate Steve Forbes on Monday in Atlanta.

Full political coverage on 11Alive.com

MORE GOP HEADLINES

Casey Cagle focuses on Brian Kemp in attack ad

Kemp, Cagle rush to support Georgia gun maker facing 'discrimination'

GOP's governor hopefuls finish brutal week | Abrams solidifying support

Cagle, Kemp ramp up differences on guns

Why TV stations can't take the Brian Kemp commercial off the air

Ad shows Kemp cleaning a shotgun alongside a youth wanting to date his daughter

© 2018 WXIA