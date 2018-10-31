ATLANTA – Brian Kemp and Stacey Abrams are scheduled to have their final debate two days before the midterm election – but, according to Abrams, Kemp might back out.

“Brian Kemp says he wants to be our next governor, but he’s breaking his promise to show up for the job interview,” Abrams said in a statement on Wednesday.

The debate, slated for Sunday, Nov. 4, is scheduled to happen the same day President Donald Trump will be in Georgia campaigning for Kemp.

Ryan Mahoney, Kemp’s communications director, told 11Alive that Kemp is not dropping out of the debate and wants to reschedule or change venues.

"We offered multiple days, times, and venues to debate. Unfortunately, Stacey Abrams canceled the WSB-TV debate," Mahoney said in a statement. "Abrams is ducking Georgia voters because she can't defend her extreme, radical agenda on live television."

The Kemp and Trump rally is scheduled for 4 p.m. at the Middle Georgia Regional Airport in Macon.

The final gubernatorial debate, hosted by WSB, is scheduled for 5 p.m.

Former President Barack Obama is also scheduled to be in Georgia this week – campaigning for Abrams on Nov. 2 at Morehouse College.

Oprah Winfrey will also be in metro Atlanta this Thursday, Nov. 1 to host two town halls with Abrams.

