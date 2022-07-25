Gov. Kemp expected to testify Monday in Fulton County's Trump election probe

This is part of the probe into whether Trump and his allies illegally attempted to overturn his 2020 election loss in the Peach State.

Example video title will go here for this video

FULTON COUNTY, Ga. — Gov. Brian Kemp is expected to testify on Monday before a Fulton County special grand jury as part of the probe into former President Donald Trump's possible involvement in Georgia's 2020 elections.

A letter from the Fulton County District Attorney's Office said they agreed to take the testimony on July 25, after Kemp was subpoenaed on June 23. Records show that the special prosecutor also asked that the subpoenaed documents be made available three days before the governor's sworn examination.

The office said they've asked for documentary evidence "that represents, explains, and provides context surrounding the events of the presidential election of November 2020." A separate bullet point is dedicated to requesting documentation with the Jan. 6 "Capitol rally," certification of electors and its aftermath. It also makes a similar demand for material associated with the 60-day aftermath from November 3, 2020, until January 3, 2021.

The Fulton County DA, Fani Willis, is looking to use the special grand jury to push their investigation forward. She is considering a range of potential charges, including racketeering against the former president and his close colleagues.

Prosecutors are requesting extensive documentation and evidence to explore the following topics as listed in the subpoena:

Explanation of former President Trump and his representatives and persons working on behalf of the president's interests.

Any documentation that explains what former President Trump was thinking or doing or those working on his behalf.

Logs of the telephone calls from former President Trump or anyone representing him or his interest.

Electronic mailings (emails, text), letters, and documents regarding former President Trump's efforts, his representatives and individuals, and organizations attempting to influence the results or outcome of the 2020 presidential election.

Audio and video recordings of witnesses, their statements and memories that provide context and understanding of the 2020 presidential election.

Correspondence and communications with state officials, federal officials, and others to explain the conduct of the parties involved in the presidential election.