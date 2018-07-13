As the brutal GOP governor’s runoff enters its final stretch, Lt. Gov. Casey Cagle is bringing in one of the party’s biggest guns on Saturday to hopefully propel him into the general election.

Lt. Col. Oliver North, who is also the incoming president of the NRA, will be in Savannah, Kennesaw and Gainesville to campaign for Cagle.

Cagle also has been endorsed by the NRA.

At 11:30 am, Cagle and North will campaign at the oldest gun club in America, the Forest City Gun Club in Savannah. From there, they’ll travel to Kennesaw for a 2:30 pm at the Governor’s Gun Club, the nation’s largest indoor shooting facility. Finally, they’ll visit a fish fry in Cagle’s home county of Hall at 5 pm.

“Honestly, I'm pumped up,” Cagle said. “These rallies will energize conservatives and drive turnout for the runoff, where every vote makes a difference."

Cagle and Secretary of State Brian Kemp will face each other in a July 24 runoff to determine who will face Democrat Stacey Abrams this fall in the nation's most watched governor's race.

For the last two months, Abrams has been raising money for the Nov. 6 race. Abrams defeated Stacey Evans in the May 22 Democrat primary, becoming the nation's first-ever African-American gubernatorial nominee from either party.

