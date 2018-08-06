ATLANTA -- A new poll in Georgia's GOP runoff shows Casey Cagle leading Brian Kemp in the race to become governor, and David Shafer holding a commanding lead in the lieutenant governor's runoff.

Rosetta Stone Communications in Atlanta conducted the survey of likely Republican run-off voters on June 7, 2018. The races polled were governor, lieutenant governor and secretary of state.

The poll surveyed 400 likely GOP run-off voters and has a margin of error of 4.9 percent, and Rosetta Stone conducted the poll at its own expense. The poll was not commissioned by any candidate or organization.

Cagle has a seven-point lead over Kemp, 47 percent to 40 percent, and leads among both male and female voters and with all age groups other than voters under 40 years old. Cagle also leads among voters over 65, 54 percent to 36 percent.

"The Kemp campaign will need to close the gap with male and female voters, as well as voters over age 40, to remain competitive," said Rosetta Stone's John Garst.

Whoever wins next month's runoff will face Democrat Stacey Abrams in this fall's nationally watched governor's race. Abrams is seeking to become the nation's first African-American female governor.

Shafer, a state senator, leads former state rep. Geoff Duncan. 46 percent to 19 percent. Shafer has a 28-point lead with male voters and a 26-point lead among female voters.

Shafer garnered 49% of the vote in the May 22 Republican primary and has the largest lead of all the candidates in run-off elections in Georgia.

“Given the large margin of Shafer’s win on May 22 and the wide margin we see in this survey, the lead appears insurmountable," said Garst. "Duncan will need a miracle to prevail.”

In the race for secretary of state, state Rep. Brad Raffensperger leads Alpharetta Mayor David Belle Isle by a margin of 41 percent to 24 percent. Raffensperger leads Belle Isle among male voters by 23 points.

