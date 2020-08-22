Report: Carter Center to engage US election with democracy 'eroding'

The center, which has frequently observed elections to monitor legitimacy in other nations, has typically kept a distance from domestic elections.

ATLANTA — The director of the Carter Center's democracy program told an international news outlet in an interview published Friday that the organization is examining ways to directly engage the U.S. election, with American democracy "eroding" as he put it.

David Carroll spoke to the UK online news outlet The Independent and said the Carter Center has "taken an institutional decision to explore some direct engagement on US election issues."

The center, operated out of Jimmy Carter's presidential library in Atlanta, has frequently helped in election observation efforts in foreign nations to monitor legitimacy. Just this month it has issued statements on contested electoral processes in Belarus and Guyana.

“Until the last 10 years, we wouldn’t have thought of the U.S. in that category," as those other countries, Carroll said. "But it’s been increasingly the view of the Carter Center that the state of democracy in the U.S. has been eroding.”

Engaging in U.S. elections, he said, "is a departure from our whole history trying not to do that."

His comments come as the issue of mail-in voting becomes a central one in the 2020 campaign.

Voting rights organizations and activists have made mail-in voting a central priority, as a means of keeping the vote accessible in the midst of a pandemic.

President Trump has been vocally critical of it, claiming widespread use of mail-in voting will make the election easily manipulable.

Protests in support of the U.S. Postal Service were held in cities and towns around the country on Saturday, including across metro Atlanta. Activists have charged that the USPS is being deliberately mismanaged to disrupt mail-in voting and have called on Postmaster General Louis DeJoy to resign just two months into his tenure in the position.

DeJoy, testifying before a Senate committee Friday, stood by removing sidewalk mailboxes and postal sorting equipment in some places, such as in Oregon.

He said the postal service was "fully capable and committed to delivering the nation’s election mail securely and on-time" and called it a No. 1 priority for the service.

But pressed by senators on how he would ensure that, DeJoy said there was not yet a "complete plan."