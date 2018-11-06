At first glance, it appeared Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey was somewhat proud of the 10 percent discount he got using the Cash app at a Los Angeles Chick-Fil-A.

But of his 4.2 million followers, not all were happy with the move for the same reason they hadn't been happy with the Atlanta-based restaurant for a long time.

Many have made their concerns known in responses to the tweet saying that the company Dorsey had publicized is one with what they consider an anti-gay agenda. It also fell during June, Gay Pride Month.

Chick-fil-A funded several anti gay marriage groups and has a long history of bigoted hiring and firing practices. Speak with your money and spend your money in ways that help promote lgbt Americans in positive ways. Other companies sell chicken that don’t hate you. pic.twitter.com/xX7X89TeoE — ᒍEᖇᔕEYᑕᖇᗩIG (@CJPatruno) June 11, 2018

"Chick-fil-A funded several anti gay marriage groups and has a long history of bigoted hiring and firing practices," said one 633 commenters, @CJPatruno. "Speak with your money and spend your money in ways that promote lgbt Americans in positive ways. Other companies sell chicken that don't hate you."

Others took the side of Chick-Fil-A.

Well said.



I don’t let politics dictate my food choices. The LGBTQ community is free to make equally tasty and “hate-free” chicken. Until it happens, there’s Chick-fil-a. — ~ZULU Actual~ (@CmdrZman) June 11, 2018

"I don't let politics dictate my food choices," said @CmdrZman. "The LGBTQ community is free to make equally tasty and "hate-free" chicken. Until that happens, there's Chick-fil-a."

Others have defended the company's funding practices and said that they are not in any way discriminatory.

They are owned by a Christian Man who lives his faith. He has no hatred for anyone regardless of gender or gender preference. Because he disagrees with your lifestyle does not mean he hates you. — Bob Harris (@hmyxlplyx) June 11, 2018

"They are owned by a Christian Man who lives his faith," said user @hmyxlplyx. "He has no hatred for anyone regardless of gender or gender preference. Because he disagrees with your lifestyle does not mean he hates you."

Founder Truett Cathy opened his first restaurant in Hapeville, Georgia in 1946 and, in line with his Christian beliefs, became one of the only national restaurants to close every Sunday.

However, conflict has also followed the restaurant in terms of where leaders decide to invest their money politically.

An Atlanta native is credited with opening the first Chick-Fil-A in downtown Los Angeles though it's unclear if that was the restaurant Dorsey had visited.

