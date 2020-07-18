City of Atlanta lowering flags indefinitely in honor of John Lewis

Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms says words can't describe the loss of Lewis.

ATLANTA — Atlanta is lowering flags to half-staff indefinitely to honor Rep. John Lewis, who represented the city for more than 30 years in Congress before his death.

Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms made the announcement Saturday in a statement that says words can't describe the loss of Lewis.

The White House has also issued an order lowering flags to half-staff through the end of the day on Saturday in honor of Lewis.

Atlanta Falcons owner Arthur Blank notes the city lost two civil rights icons in a single day: Lewis and the Rev. C.T. Vivian, an early adviser to Martin Luther King Jr.

Lewis was an Alabama native who made a career of politics in Atlanta. He won his first political office in the city in 1981, when he was elected to the Atlanta City Council.

Photos: Memorial to Rep. John Lewis grows in downtown Atlanta 1/9

2/9

3/9

4/9

5/9

6/9

7/9

8/9

9/9 1 / 9