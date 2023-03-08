Clarkston Police to receive another pay raise; council silent on future of City Manager

The Clarkston City Council decided to raise the starting salary of police to $60,000, while the controversial City Manager lobbied to keep her job.

CLARKSTON, Ga. — The Clarkston City Council approved another pay raise for police officers Thursday — the second raise in two months in efforts to rebuild a department depleted by one resignation after another.

But the council made no decision on the future of the controversial City Manager, who has been under fire for weeks.

The City Manager, Shawanna Qawiy, is lobbying to keep her job, insisting that she is not to blame for so many police officers quitting. The police department will soon be down to just nine officers, less than half of the 21 officers authorized for the department.

The council decided to raise starting police salaries to $60,000, up from the current $52,000, which was just set this past June.

The raise to $60,000 will cost the city an additional $188,000 a year out of its annual budget of $6 million. The council learned Thursday that because of an increase in the commercial tax digest, the city would be taking in an additional $200,000 a year, which will cover the pay raise.

Also, at the council meeting, supporters of Qawiy showed up to speak in her defense, and they gave council members lists of what they believe Qawiy has accomplished for the city.

Qawiy herself spoke of wanting to continue on the job.

“I just wanted to say I have thoroughly enjoyed serving as City Manager,” she told the council, “and working alongside the dedicated and supportive members of the City Council, and employees. Together, we have accomplished numerous milestones, and undertaken crucial projects for the betterment of our community. I’m extremely grateful for the trust and the support that I’ve received during this time.”

Council members met in private for more than 90 minutes on “a personnel matter.”

By one count, they are close to having enough votes to fire Qawiy. That is because one of Qawiy’s critics on the council, Councilmember Susan Hood, announced Thursday that she had decided not to resign after all. Hood had resigned in frustration last week during an explosive Town Hall meeting, but the council had not yet accepted her resignation, and the city attorney said Hood’s decision now, to stay on the council did not need any further action.

Council members are not discussing Qawiy's future with the city at all.