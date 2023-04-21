Clayton County leaders want $559K in taxpayer dollars back on development they say lacks progress

The board told the county economic development department at a fiery meeting they felt kept in the dark on a project called "The Roman."

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — The Clayton County Board of Commissioners are trying to get back more than half a million taxpayer dollars back from a developer. The board told the county economic development department at a fiery meeting they felt kept in the dark on a project called "The Roman."

The $800 million proposed Lake City project would have included a county-run business incubator, high-rise condominiums, offices, a hotel and amphitheater.

Clayton County Fire Chief Landry said the county paid the developer in three separate payments:

$59,000 for a seven-page Power Point presentation on what an incubator is.

$200,000 for a 27-page design presentation.

$300,000 for a 49-page seismic data and wind presentation.

That totals $559,000.

What's happened or not happening in an empty parking lot prompted a heated message from Clayton County Commissioner Dr. Alieka Anderson to the development group Roman United.

“This presentation is terrible. It’s pathetic, and that’s why I brought you all here tonight because I’m going to tell it like it is," Anderson said during the meeting.

Roman United came to the meeting to give commissioners an update on the project, but instead Anderson told them the county wants its money back.

“If you saw the renderings that were sent in by Roman United, it looked like something that had been taken off a website, cut and paste, and just thrown on a piece of paper," Anderson said.

The project was slated for development in a lot along Jonesboro Road, which has been sitting vacant for years. Clayton County residents said they would like to see it redeveloped.

“It's kind of like an eyesore. Just a lot of trash and everything, and it needs to be something because there’s not a whole not on this street anyway," Stephanie Presley said.

“I stayed in this area over 15 years and ever since I've been living here, the plaza looked the same. Nothing really changed. There’s a lot of buggies and carts all over the place," Eddie Daniel said.

Anderson said she'll get the taxpayer money back through any means necessary.

“We’ve got to put our differences aside and stop giving our money to these shell companies that don’t exist and doing what we’re supposed to do for the people," Anderson said. "I want the $559,000 back. I don’t care how you all get it back. Ad litem, sue, do whatever you’ve got to do.”

Chief Merkison said at the meeting Roman United missed its deadline of December 31, 2022, to have all materials in.

Roman United sent 11Alive News the following statement:

Roman United expresses its disappointment in the decision of the Clayton County Board of Commission to not move forward with the Business Incubator project. It remains committed to completing the overall project and fulfilling our obligations.

As a point of clarification regarding Tuesday's meeting with the Clayton County Board, Roman United has not missed any contractual benchmarks or kept the county staff in the dark concerning our activity on the project. Bi-weekly Zoom calls with county staff were conducted to discuss updates and the progress of the project as well as the Business Incubator. Specifically, Roman was awaiting comments and feedback from county staff to move forward with the final site Master Plan and construction drawings of the Business Incubator. The Roman design team had been waiting for the comments and approval of the final draft of the incubator. No information or feedback was received resulting in project delays.