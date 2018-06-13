MARIETTA, Ga -- Cobb commissioners deferred a decision Tuesday about naming a local park after a Confederate general after a local resident told commissioners the Civil War “wasn’t about slavery.”

East Cobb resident Mary Stevens said keeping the name of Gen. Joseph Johnston out of the park’s name would be “historically inaccurate.”

After Stevens’ comments, Commissioner Lisa Cupid said the proposal to name the 103 acres as “Mableton’s Chattahoochee River Line Park” was being tabled, saying that "additional voices" have come to light.

“I feel more bolstered toward ensuring there’s a name that’s more neutral, but giving the public the opportunity to digest it and weigh in will make me feel better about how we move forward,” Cupid said.

But, "I was deeply offended by some of the statements made this morning by the previous speaker," Cupid said.





Stevens said African-Americans served in many different roles, and gave the commissioners historical documents of their many reunions after the war.

“Had it been so bad for the freed slaves, they would have left the South,” Stevens said.

© 2018 WXIA