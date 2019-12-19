WASHINGTON — The House of Representatives voted Wednesday night to impeach President Donald Trump.

It makes the 45th president only the third commander in chief to face the penalty of impeachment after Andrew Johnson and Bill Clinton. Richard Nixon resigned before the House could vote.

After the vote, several representatives from Georgia released statements about the historic moment.

Rep. Jody Hice

"I voted no on both articles of impeachment. Since the day he was inaugurated, President Trump has been met with open hostility from both the media and political foes alike," Hice said. Read his full statement here.

Rep. Doug Collins

"Today’s vote reveals Democrats’ disregard for the Constitutional protections due to all citizens — including President @realDonaldTrump," Collins tweeted. "That disregard threatens the liberties of every American."

Rep. Rob Woodall

"Impeaching a duly elected president is a serious undertaking that demands fairness, careful examination, and bipartisan support,” said Congressman Woodall. Read his full statement here.

Rep. Tom Graves

“In 2016, the American people voted to elect Donald Trump the President of the United States. But, for the last three years, politicians in Washington have been working to overturn the will of voters. This partisan process has only pushed Congress, and our country, further down a path of division. I am disappointed in this unnecessary outcome. Our country and our President deserve better," Graves said.

Rep. Hank Johnson

"This evening, I put the law above the president," Johnson tweeted. "I put my oath above political ambition. I put the country we all love above the interests of just one man. This evening, I voted for articles of impeachment. I put America first. #ImpeachmentVote ".

Rep. Sanford Bishop

"There's no joy for me in the impeachment process," Bishop tweeted. "Unfortunately, based on his words, conduct, & the evidence, there's no option but to impeach."

