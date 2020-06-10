Georgia politicians react to President Trump halting COVID-19 relief talks

11Alive reached out to Georgia lawmakers and politicians on both sides of the aisle to get their reaction. Here are their responses.

WASHINGTON — On Tuesday, President Trump tweeted that he instructed aides to stop negotiations on another round of COVID-19 relief until after the election.

The president tweeted that House Speaker Nancy Pelosi was “not negotiating in good faith" and added that he's asked Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell to direct all his focus before the election into confirming his U.S. Supreme Court nominee, Amy Coney Barrett.

DAVID PERDUE

"Senate Republicans put on the floor a relief package that focused on getting people back to work, getting kids back to school, and beating this virus. Democrats rejected it, and Senator Perdue's opponent Jon Ossoff spinelessly supported their efforts to block this relief. If they were serious about providing the American people needed relief in the coming weeks, they would immediately ask for that package to be reconsidered and voted on in both chambers. Senator Perdue would support it wholeheartedly. The ball is in the Democrats' court – it’s time to stop the political games and come together to get this done for the American people."

HANK JOHNSON

"The American people – especially our frontline workers and most vulnerable communities – don’t have time for the callous whims of the president. House Democrats passed updated COVID relief legislation that would save lives and livelihoods, yet instead of coming to the negotiating table, Republicans and Trump are turning their backs on the American people in their greatest time of need. Mitch McConnell and his GOP Senate appear to have plenty of time to ram through their right-wing ideologues for the Supreme Court but no time for everyday Americans. Our constituents deserve better."

JON OSSOFF

"President Trump and Senator Perdue insisted COVID-19 was no worse than the ordinary flu. They lied about the risk, undermined doctors and scientists, and failed to prepare our country for the worst public health emergency in generations. Now, with more than 200,000 Americans dead and millions out of work, they’ve abandoned the economic relief effort. They’ve demonstrated total disregard for the health and well-being of ordinary people, and they must be defeated soundly in this election. Early Voting opens on Monday."

KELLY LOEFFLER

"Nancy Pelosi and the Democrats continue to play politics and refuse to negotiate in good faith, and the President was absolutely right. Senator Loeffler will continue working with the President to deliver targeted relief to hardworking Georgians--not more wasteful spending and blue state bailouts that have nothing to do with COVID."

RAFAEL WARNOCK

They're racing to confirm a Supreme Court Justice, but they won't pass a stimulus bill? With Americans struggling to survive, that's a moral failure. It's time for change.