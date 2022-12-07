Trevor Noah bringing The Daily Show to Atlanta ahead of November elections

The Trevor Noah-hosted program will film its nightly episodes at Atlanta's The Tabernacle from Oct. 31-Nov. 3.

Example video title will go here for this video

ATLANTA — Georgia will be one of the most closely-watched states this November for the election - and that will now include a personal visit from Trevor Noah.

Comedy Central announced on Tuesday that The Daily Show with Trevor Noah will film in Atlanta for several days at the end of October and beginning of November.

The channel said the episode tapings would take place at The Tabernacle venue downtown from Oct. 31-Nov. 3 as part of The Daily Show's "on-the-ground midterm election coverage in Georgia, one of the most important battleground states."

How to get The Daily Show with Trevor Noah tickets in Atlanta

Comedy Central said fans can request free tickets here (the tickets are awarded on a lottery system - there is no guarantee your request will result in you getting tickets. Make sure to select the correct dates of Oct. 31, Nov. 1, Nov. 2 or Nov 3.)

Anyone who hopes to go must be 18 or older and present a photo ID upon entrance, Comedy Central said.