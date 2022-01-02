Governor-hopeful David Perdue makes campaign stop in Alpharetta

Perdue bounced back from his diagnosis, making a campaign stop in Alpharetta.

ALPHARETTA, Ga. — Georgia gubernatorial candidate David Perdue was back on the campaign trail Tuesday after recently testing positive for COVID-19.

The former U.S. Senator pitched his political agenda in Alpharetta, dubbing his campaign stop the "Stop Stacey, Save Georgia" tour kick-off. Perdue has been vocal about keeping Democratic opponent Stacey Abrams out of the governor's seat.

Perdue took some time off the campaign trail after testing positive for coronavirus last week. He is one of four GOP candidates vying to be Georgia's top leader, including incumbent Gov. Brian Kemp.