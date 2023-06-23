DeKalb DA's Office withdrawing from cases involving public safety training center

DeKalb DA Sherry Boston had previously recused her office only from the use-of-force investigation for the January shooting death of protester Manuel Paez Teran.

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — DeKalb County's district attorney, Sherry Boston, announced Friday that her office would be withdrawing from all cases concerning the future Atlanta Public Safety Training Center.

A release cited "ongoing discussions" with partner agencies involved in the long-running saga over the facility, called "Cop City" by protesters, "about the evidence and charges in those cases."

"Recent conversations between those agencies have revealed a fundamental difference in prosecutorial philosophy," Boston's release stated.

The cases involve domestic terrorism charges against dozens of people who have been arrested at the development site of the facility in the South River Forest, which has been occupied at times by protest encampments.

There have been instances where equipment has been lit on fire at the build site along with other acts of vandalism and damage. The protest groups have strongly disputed the characterization of their activity as extremist, and their defense attorneys have argued in some instances that language used in arrest warrants was too vague when specifically referencing who damaged property or assaulted an officer

Boston's release said the Georgia Attorney General's Office would take over the cases.

“My team and I have worked diligently to reach a consensus with the Attorney General’s Office on charging decisions in these cases,” said DA Boston. “At this point, I have decided it is best that we allow them to move forward with the charges they feel are warranted.”

Boston had previously recused her office only from one case - the use-of-force investigation into the shooting death of a protester, Manuel Paez Teran, in January in an incident where a Georgia State Patrol trooper was also shot.

Officials have said Paez Teran shot first at a Georgia State Patrol trooper as a clearing operation of the encampments was ongoing, then was killed in return fire. Paez Teran's family and activists have strongly contested the official narrative. The lack of bodycam videos - which are not worn by state law enforcement officers such as GSP troopers or Georgia Bureau of Investigation agents - has left unresolved what exactly happened.

Boston left open the door to handle any further cases at the public safety training center site.