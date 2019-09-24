ATLANTA — A Democratic candidate for Georgia's 7th Congressional District, Carolyn Bourdeaux, on Tuesday joined the growing chorus of voices requesting the US House of Representatives open an impeachment inquiry over the actions of President Donald Trump.

Trump is under growing scrutiny for his actions following revelations last week that the president pushed Ukraine to investigate former Vice President Joe Biden and his son.

“Our governing institutions only function because people of ethics and good faith make them work. No one is above the law, including the President of the United States,” Bourdeaux said in a statement released Tuesday morning. “I am deeply troubled by reports that the President pressured a foreign government to aid his re-election campaign - and his own public statements seeming to confirm those allegations."

Along with many critics throughout the nation, up to 150 Democrats in the House, more than half of the 235-member caucus, are now in favor of some sort of impeachment action in light of the president's growing Ukraine scandal.

RELATED: AP: Trump ordered freeze of $400 million to Ukraine before call about Biden

“This is not a decision that I take lightly," Bourdeaux, a Georgia State University professor, said. "But given this Administration’s continued stonewalling of congressional investigators, it is only through an impeachment inquiry that the facts will be fully aired.”

Bourdeaux was the Democratic nominee for the 7th District during the 2018 election cycle, narrowly losing the seat to five-term Republican incumbent Rob Woodall in the single-closest Congressional race in the nation. She lost the race after a recount showed her defeat by a cramped 0.16 percent margin - only 433 votes.

RELATED: Carolyn Bourdeaux files to run again for 7th Congressional District in 2020

That recount came only after a court ruling forced Gwinnett County election officials to accept absentee ballots which included an error or omitted birth date.

In February 2019, Woodall announced that he would not be running for a sixth term in Washington, opening the seat up for a new face.

Along with Bourdeaux, at least 15 other candidates have announced plans to run for the seat, including six Democrats.

After her announcement, she has already picked up a large number of recognizable endorsements, including former UN Ambassador and Atlanta Mayor Andrew Young, US Congressman Hank Johnson (D-GA), Former US Sen. Max Cleland (D-GA), nine state lawmakers and a number of community leaders.

