Democratic voters tempted to cast ballot in GOP primary, they say

Undermining Trump's influence is the motivator, voters said.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

DECATUR, Ga. — Voters showing up for this month’s primary must make a choice when they walk in – to vote in the Democratic or Republican primary?

This year, some of them are making that choice with Donald Trump in the back of their minds.

It has become common knowledge that former U.S. Sen. David Perdue is running for governor with the support and encouragement of the former president.

Trump’s presence is the biggest reason independent voter Paul Latta pulled a Republican ballot when he voted early in DeKalb County Tuesday.

"Anyone who is a huge Trump supporter, I am not likely to vote for," said Latta.

He is among the left-leaning voters who pulled Republican ballots in this primary for one unusual reason.

"To try to sabotage," said self-identifying Democrat Amanda Gainer.

She ended up pulling a Democratic ballot instead.

"I just couldn’t bring myself to go red," she said.

But Latta said he pulled a GOP ballot in order to undercut Trump and to support GOP candidates opposing Trump's chosen slate.

Trump has endorsed GOP candidates in races for governor, lieutenant governor, secretary of state, insurance commissioner, attorney general and other races.

Despite Trump's help, numerous polls have shown Republicans haven’t flocked to Perdue in his race against the incumbent governor and Trump nemesis Brian Kemp.

Democratic former state representative Doug Teper said it is tricky business to use the primary ballot to try to undermine the political party a voter doesn’t like.

"In 2016 I voted in the Republican presidential primary. And I voted for a guy named Donald Trump because I thought there was no way he could win if he got the nomination," Teper said, now concluding: "I think it's dangerous."