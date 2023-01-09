Diamond, of pro-Trump influencer duo 'Diamond and Silk,' dies

Diamond's legal name was Lynette Hardaway. She and her sister gained fame via social media accounts as vocal backers of Trump and the MAGA movement.

ATLANTA — Diamond, of the pro-Trump influencer duo "Diamond and Silk," has died, according to official social media accounts.

Her cause of death was unclear. A tweet to the official "Diamond and Silk" account asked fans to "please respect the privacy of Diamond's family." She had reportedly been hospitalized due to COVID around Thanksgiving, but it was not clear if that played any role in her passing.

Former President Donald Trump also reported the news on his Truth Social account, writing: "Really bad news for Republicans and frankly, ALL Americans. Our beautiful Diamond, of Diamond and Silk, has just passed away at her home in the state she loved so much, North Carolina."

Her sister Silk, according to Trump's post, was "with her all the way, and at her passing."

Diamond's legal name was Lynette Hardaway. She and her sister gained fame via social media accounts as vocal backers of Trump and the MAGA movement, amassing more than 1 million followers on Instagram.

The World just lost a True Angel and Warrior Patriot for Freedom, Love, and Humanity! Please respect the privacy of Diamond’s family! Memorial Ceremony TBA.



Contributions towards Preserving Diamond’s Legacy are only being accepted at the following link:https://t.co/g6J6NlBXE7 — Diamond and Silk® (@DiamondandSilk) January 10, 2023