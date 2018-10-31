ATLANTA -- Federal agents will be closely watching Georgia elections on Nov. 6, looking for cases of voter intimidation and fraud in what has become one of the most-watched elections in the country.

U.S. Attorney for the Northern District of Georgia, Byung Pack, announced Wednesday that he had appointed an assistant U.S. attorney to serve as the District Election Officer and oversee any complaints of fraud or other voting rights abuses happening in the region.

It's all part of a nationwide election day initiative from the U.S. Department of Justice that will take feedback and complaints from voters and investigate them.

“Every citizen must be able to vote without interference or discrimination and to have that vote counted without it being stolen because of fraud,” Pak said. “On election day, federal observers will be located at certain polling locations throughout the Northern District of Georgia, including Fulton and Gwinnett Counties, to monitor voting procedures.

The Justice Department's long-standing election day program aims to deter election fraud and discrimination. Assistant U.S. Attorney Toliver will be on duty in the district while the polls are open and can be reached at 404-581-6001.

The FBI will also have special agents available in each field office and resident agency in the country to receive allegations. That office can be reached at 404-216-3000.

Furthermore, complaints about possible violation of the federal voting rights laws can be made directly to the Civil Rights Division in Washington at 1-800-253-3931 or 202-307-2767. They can also be sent to voting.section@usdoj.gov.

"Free and fair elections depend on the cooperation of the American electorate," Pak said. "It is imperative that those who have specific information about potential discrimination or election fraud make that information available immediately to my office, the FBI, or the Civil Rights Division of the Department of Justice.”

Here are helpful links for Georgia Voters:

Register to vote online: sos.ga.gov/elections

Change voter registration address: sos.ga.gov/elections

Check registration status: www.mvp.sos.ga.gov/MVP/mvp.do

Election offices by county: http://sos.ga.gov/cgi-bin/countyregistrarsindex.asp

Ga Votes App: Apple or Android app store

