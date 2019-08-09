ATLANTA — The quiet maneuvering began almost immediately after Republican Sen. Johnny Isakson of Georgia announced he'd retire at year's end: name drops, phone calls, subtle and not-so-subtle pleas for support.

Now, amid speculation over whom Gov. Brian Kemp might appoint to replace Isakson until a special election is held, some hopefuls are raising their hands for consideration.

One of those prominent contenders is Rep. Doug Collins, who has emerged as one of President Donald Trump's chief defenders in Congress through his role as the top Republican on the House Judiciary panel.

But what exactly Kemp is looking for in a replacement is still largely unknown.

The Republican governor — sidetracked by Hurricane Dorian barreling up the Eastern Seaboard — has said little publicly. That's despite being inundated by politicians and their supporters contacting him about the seat, according to an official familiar with the conversations who was not authorized to discuss deliberations and spoke on condition of anonymity.

Isakson said he plans to step down in December. Whomever Kemp appoints will serve for about 10 months before a special election on Nov. 3, 2020, for the remaining two years of Isakson's term.

Georgia's other senator, Republican David Perdue, is also defending his seat on the November 2020 ballot. The two open Senate seats have raised Georgia's status as a must-watch 2020 battleground.

RELATED: 'A true statesman': Political leaders react to Sen. Johnny Isakson's resignation

There will be no primary elections for Isakson's seat, meaning the special election will be open to qualified candidates from all political parties. That could significantly increase the likelihood of a runoff, required by Georgia law if no candidate receives over 50% of the vote.

Republican strategists say other potential candidates include U.S. Rep. Tom Graves and statewide officers like Lt. Gov. Geoff Duncan and Attorney General Chris Carr.

When asked about Isakson's seat in a recent interview, Collins told The Associated Press: "If the governor were to ask me, would I like to take that position and begin that cycle? I would say yes."

Collins acknowledged that he has discussed the seat with Kemp, saying, "We had a short conversation that dealt with more than that."

Collins has used his role on the Judiciary panel to criticize continued efforts by Democrats to investigate special counsel Robert Mueller's report on Russian election interference and obstruction of justice.

RELATED: Georgia Senate race: What happens after Johnny Isakson resigns?

While Collins has generally been well-liked by lawmakers on both sides, he has become more confrontational since Democrats won the House majority and he ascended to the top GOP spot on the committee.

"This year, because of the majority's dislike of this president, the endless hearings into a closed investigation have caused us to accomplish nothing except talk about the problems our country is facing," Collins said in July as Mueller testified before the panel.

Sen. Johnny Isakson US Senator Johnny Isakson(R-GA) delivers remarks at a Capitol Hill press conference February 2008 regarding GOP alternative legislation to assist homebuyers in the wake of the mortgage meltdown. AFP PHOTO/Paul J. Richards (Photo credit should read PAUL J. RICHARDS/AFP/Getty Images) WASHINGTON - JANUARY 23: Senator Johnny Isakson (R-GA) speaks to a crowd of current and retired Delta Airlines employees gathered on Capitol Hill today to protest the potential takeover of their company on January 23, 2007 in Washington, D.C. Delta had over 100,000 people sign a petition opposing US Airways' takeover of the company. (Photo by Jamie Rose/Getty Images) WASHINGTON - JUNE 28: U.S. Sen. John Thune (R-SD) (R) speaks about the Isakson Ammedment to the Immigration Bill as U.S. Sen. David Vitter (R-LA) (L), U.S. Sen. Saxby Chambliss (R-GA)( 2ndL) and U.S. Sen. Johnny Isakson (R-GA) listen during a news conference on Capitol Hill June 28, 2006 in Washington, DC. The Isakson amendment is a competing amendement to the McCain-Kennedy amendment and proposes to increase border security in the pending immigration bill. (Photo by Joshua Roberts/Getty Images) WASHINGTON - JUNE 28: U.S. Sen. Johnny Isakson (R-GA) (L) passes U.S. Sen. Lamar Alexander (R-TN) after speaking about his amendment to the Immigration Bill during a news conference on Capitol Hill June 28, 2006 in Washington, DC. The Isakson amendment is a competing amendement to the McCain-Kennedy amendment and proposes to increase border security in the pending immigration bill. (Photo by Joshua Roberts/Getty Images) WASHINGTON - JUNE 28: U.S. Senator Johnny Isakson (R-GA) speaks about his amendment to the Immigration Bill during a news conference on Capitol Hill June 28, 2006 in Washington, DC. The Isakson amendment is a competing amendement to the McCain-Kennedy amendment and proposes to increase border security in the pending immigration bill. (Photo by Joshua Roberts/Getty Images) WASHINGTON - MAY 19: (L-R) U.S. Senators Richard Burr (R-NC), David Vitter (R-LA), John Thune (R-SD), Mel Martinez (R-FL), Jim DeMint (R-SC) and Johnny Isakson (R-GA) stand together during a Republican freshman senator news conference on the filibuster rules on Capitol Hill May 19, 2005 in Washington, DC. Republicans warn they may eliminate the Democrats' ability to use filibusters to block President Bush's judicial picks. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images) WASHINGTON - JANUARY 04: U.S. Senator Johnny Isakson (R-GA) (L) poses for photographers with his wife Dianne and U.S. Vice President Dick Cheney (R) during the reenactment of a swearing -in ceremony January 4, 2005 on Capitol Hill in Washington, DC. The 109th Congress was sworn in January 4. (Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images) WASHINGTON - JANUARY 04: U.S. Senator Johnny Isakson (R-GA) (L) poses for photographers with his wife Dianne and U.S. Vice President Dick Cheney (R) during the reenactment of a swearing -in ceremony January 4, 2005 on Capitol Hill in Washington, DC. The 109th Congress was sworn in January 4. (Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images) WASHINGTON - NOVEMBER 15: (L-R) Senator's-elect Johnny Isakson (R-GA), Tom Coburn (R-OK), John Thune (R-SD), Mel Martinez (R-FL), Republican Campaign Committee Chairman George Allen (R-VA), David Vitter (R-LA.), Richard Burr (R-NC) and Jim DeMint (R-SC) attend a news conference on Capitol Hill November 15, 2004 in Washington, DC. Senator Allen hosted the news conference with the seven new Republican Senators and presented all of them with a football. (Photo by Mark Wilson/Getty Images) WASHINGTON - NOVEMBER 15: Senator-elect Johnny Isakson (R-GA) speaks during a news conference on Capitol Hill November 15, 2004 in Washington, DC. Republican Campaign Committee Chairman George Allen (R-Va.) hosted the news conference with the seven new Republican Senators and presented all of them with a football. (Photo by Mark Wilson/Getty Images) ATLANTA - SEPTEMBER 29: U.S. Representative Johnny Isakson, (R-GA) speaks in support of the public display of the Ten Commandments during the Spirit of Montgomery-Save the Commandments Caravan at the state Capitol September 29, 2003 in Atlanta, Georgia. The weeklong caravan will end on October 6th at the steps of the U.S. Supreme Court. (Photo by Erik S. Lesser/Getty Images)

At the same time, he has worked with Democrats on legislation in the past. Collins, a former pastor, worked with New York Rep. Hakeem Jeffries on legislation to reform federal sentencing and prison laws that was eventually signed by Trump last year.

Brian Robinson, a Republican political adviser in Georgia who served as communications director under former Gov. Nathan Deal, says that several members of Georgia's congressional district have a "leg up" in seeking the appointment because they have the proven campaigning ability and fundraising network needed in such a short sprint.

Robinson said that Collins' relationship with the president could give him a big advantage.

"Donald Trump likes Doug, and if Donald Trump weighs in for Doug, that's going to be very persuasive," Robinson said.

___

Associated Press writer Mary Clare Jalonick contributed to this report from Washington.