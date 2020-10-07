Rep. Doug Collins holds no punches for Sen. Kelly Loeffler, DA Paul Howard during food service tour in Atlanta: 'It's time for change'

11Alive caught up with one of the candidates for Georgia's US Senate seat, Congressman Doug Collins.

ATLANTA — We're just more than 100 days from the big November election. One of the more notable races in our state is for the junior US Senate seats, currently held by Kelly Loeffler.

Many are on the ballot, but only a few are in the forefront. 11Alive caught up with one of those candidates in Atlanta, Friday, Congressman Doug Collins.

The contender in one of the most heated race in the state took a tour through Royal Food Service in Atlanta. And during a moment for questions amid the tour, Collins did not hold back against one of his opponents - the incumbent Senator Loeffler.

"When you are in a race, and you are getting beat in a race, you are going to try and prove to the state of Georgia that you have conservative credentials," he taunted.

Loeffler, who is a co-owner of the WNBA's Atlanta Dream, went public with her thoughts on the league's plan to put Black Lives Matter on the team's warm up shirts and on the courts during the season, urging it to instead display the American flag. She called it an example of politics in sports that she believes has no place in the league.

Collins' - and Loeffler's - other notable opponent, Rev. Dr. Raphael Warnock, also responded by calling it "the worst kind of politics."

Collins, who was polling just 2 points ahead of the pack in a June 25 poll, also questioned the intent of Loeffler's stance.

"My question for Senator Loeffler is, where were you in the nine years previous that you owned this team? I would just have to ask the Senator, where were you at when you were doing a ticket-sharing program with Planned Parenthood?" he questioned.

The Republican candidate also doubled down on his criticism of Fulton County DA Paul Howard. Last month, Collins sent this letter to the US attorney general requesting an investigation into the alleged "abuse of power" by Howard in light of two Atlanta Police officers charged in the shooting death of Rayshard Brooks.

To that, Collins said it's another example of why it's "time for change" in Georgia leadership.

"[He] bypasses the grand jury. Bypasses the investigation by the GBI. It's time for change," he said.