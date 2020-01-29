ATLANTA — Rep. Doug Collins announced Wednesday morning he will be making a run for Senate against incumbent Sen. Kelly Loeffler.

Loeffler was appointed earlier this month by Brian Kemp to fill the seat of Johnny Isakson after the long-serving Georgia senator retired at the end of December.

Collins has been a forceful backer of President Donald Trump in the House of Representatives, and was reportedly the president's preferred choice to fill Isakson's seat.

"For months, I have given serious deliberation to the role I should serve that would best benefit Georgia, the country and President Trump," Collins wrote on Facebook. "After careful consideration, I have decided that serving in the U.S. Senate would be the best place to do that."

Collins currently represents Georgia's 27th District, which includes parts of Hall, Lumpkin and White counties.

He and Loeffler will face off in a primary, and the winner of that will run against the Democratic nominee in November in a special election to serve the remaining two years of Isakson's term.

"As a pastor, husband, father, and veteran, I am ready to be the voice for the forgotten men and women in America," Collins wrote in his Facebook post. "President Trump needs more staunch allies in the U.S. Senate and I stand ready to claim that position. As a lifelong conservative, you can be sure I will stand up for you on the Senate floor."

