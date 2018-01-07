ATLANTA -- Early voting begins Monday in the GOP governor's runoff, which will determine who faces Democrat Stacey Abrams this fall in the nation's most watched gubernatorial race.

Lt. Gov. Casey Cagle and Secretary of State Brian Kemp finished first and second, respectively, back in May, while Abrams handily defeated Stacey Evans in the Democrat primary.

The runoff is July 24.

Aside from the 4th of July holiday, polls will be open weekdays through July 20 at specific times and locations determined by local election officials. Some localities may offer weekend voting opportunities.

Georgia voters are encouraged to use the office’s “My Voter Page” or download the “GA SOS” app to check registration status, view a sample ballot, find their voting location, or request an absentee ballot.

Republicans also have runoffs for lieutenant governor; secretary of state; and state House districts 19, 36, 97, 102, 105, and 141.

Democrats will vote in run-offs for U. S. House districts 6 and 7; state school superintendent; and state House districts 111 and 144.

Voters who did not vote in the primary, or those who cast non-partisan ballots, can vote in either political party’s run-offs.

