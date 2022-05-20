Early voting ends for May primary

Diverse issues drove voters to the polls

BROOKHAVEN, Ga. — Early voting for the primary election shut down Friday – with votes getting counted Tuesday.

State data shows early voting is up sharply since the last gubernatorial election in 2018 and the presidential election in 2020.

One early voting site in Brookhaven had very steady traffic Friday. Voters had an array of predictable and not-so-predictable issues on their minds.

“I’m concerned about inflation,” said Doug Van Ryn.

“Mostly voter rights,” added Dani Constable

“Everybody needs health care,” added Brenda Leatherbury.

“Health care, especially reproductive health care for all,” said Jordana Heyman. All of them were DeKalb residents early voting at Brookhaven's rec center Friday.

National issues are driving many voters we talked with. But some had some hidden gems.

“Also the issue of legalizing marijuana. I think there’s economic power there,” explained Vera Zeigler

“A lot of people don’t care about judicial races, but they’re very important to our state,” said Michelle King, who mentioned a Georgia supreme court race first when asked about issues. “I’m a lawyer, so I’m particularly impacted by judicial races.”

And then there’s Donald Trump.

“Trump is angering me. That’s all I’m gonna say about him,” said Leatherbury.

“I would try to minimize Donald Trump’s influence,” added Republican Buzz McOmber, who said he voted against the former president’s hand-picked Georgia candidates. “I think his behaviors, for quite a bit of time, do discredit to him, the office, and to our democracy.”

Yet, the surge in early voting isn’t necessarily driven by issues, says political scientist Dr. Andra Gillespie

“People may be taking advantage of early voting as a convenience, and this is becoming part of the habit,” Gillespie, of Emory University, said.

“I normally early vote because I don’t like lines and want to get in and get it out of the way and go about my day,” Constable added.